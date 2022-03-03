Your partisanship as sit in Speaker will haunt you – Asiedu Nketia tells Joe Wise

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has bemoaned the excessive partisanship exhibited by first Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise) when he presides over the proceedings of the House.



Speaking on Starr FM's 'Starr Chat' with Nana Aba Anamoah, the chief scribe of the opposition NDC opined that the Bekwai Member of Parliament’s conduct will in the future dent his image as a practising lawyer.



He stressed that the politics in which Joe Wise was wallowing in were bad while describing his rulings as ‘absurd’.



General Mosquito as he is popularly known advised Joe Wise to desist from his current partisanship or face the full repercussions in the future.



“As a person, he [Joseph Osei Owusu] is a nice gentleman. I have travelled with him but his politics is bad…it is something else.



“He gets carried away by partisanship so that he doesn’t care whether his partisanship will compromise his image as a good lawyer because the decisions he has been taking on the floor of the house are very absurd and I think that if I had the opportunity, I’ll advise him to change because at the end of the day, whatever you do politically will come and go but your reputation you cannot.



“Your reputation is like your shadow it will follow you everywhere so if you follow partisanship to damage your reputation, it will stay with you forever,” Asiedu Nketia said

.

Background



The First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, was the last person on the majority side to make the numbers 138 at the time of voting on the supposed rejected budget on November 30, 2021.



Joe Wise who presided over the business in parliament stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs, together with himself, form a majority to overturn the rejection of the 2022 budget statement.



“Honorable members, the numbers presented to me by the Clerks is 137 of you plus me, MP for Bekwai, 138.



“Honourable members, for the avoidance of doubt. Let me read out the Constitutional requirement, so that there is no confusion as to who can vote…what numbers are required to vote to take a decision.



“Article 104 (1) except as otherwise provided in the constitution matters of parliament shall be determined by the majority of members present and voting.



“The majority of members present and voting with at least half of all members of parliament present. What this means is that before you take a decision the must be at least a majority of all members present. With me, we are 138 members. That’s a majority,” he explained.