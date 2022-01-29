Your old-fashioned kenkey-inspired populism won’t achieve much – Atik mocks Mornah

General News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Former General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed, has given a subtle jab to his former National Chairman Bernard Mornah.



Mr. Mornah who is tagged as being the methuselah of political demonstrations in Ghana was is leading a group calling itself the Convener for Justice 4 Ghana to this time round demonstrate against the proposed e-levy before parliament.



He had earlier stated that the group would picket at Ghana’ Parliament until the e-levy is thrown out after the house reconvened on January 25, 2022



The former PNC Chairman defended his stance insisting that they pose no security risk to Ghana’s legislature. He, therefore, added that his outfit had given police adequate information about their demonstration and been guaranteed the necessary protection.



But earlier this week while marching into parliament house, they were prevented by security and locked out.



As a result, they were seen picketing at the main entrance of the parliament house and subsequently had to take their lunch there.



Images of members of the group eating kenkey and fish went viral prompting Atick Mohammed who also reveals he does not support the e-levy in any shape and form to comment.



“I don’t support the e-levy in any shape or form but this old-fashioned dokunu-inspired populism will not achieve much. Lol. However, I guess it afforded him the chance to eat his one favorite meal; Ga kenkey aka Nkrain Dokunu”, he mocked.



