Your office demands dignity - Nii Moi Thompson jabs Bawumia over ‘20% akonfem mathematics’ comments

Economist Nii Moi Thompson has criticized Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia following his remarks perceived as jabs at former President John Dramani Mahama.



In a recent public speech, Bawumia touted the achievements of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, highlighting advancements in various sectors including Zongo development, railways, roads, health, and education.



However, he said that with his extensive digitalization endeavors, which he rates at 70%, Ghanaians would not opt for a candidate who achieved only 20% during his tenure in government.



Thompson took to Twitter to express his disapproval, of Bawumia's comments, "This man needs to grow up.



“The office he occupies demands a minimum amount of dignity that he hasn't shown since he assumed it. Always taunting others as if he's at a kindergarten playground. Very unbecoming of a Veep. A blinking shame."



Speaking at the Unity Walk dubbed “It is possible” that was held in Kwahu and monitored by GhanaWeb, Bawumia touted the achievements of the NPP and pooh-poohed that of the NDC.



“When you look at international reservess, Zongo development, roads, railways, airport, interchanges, schools, hospitals, public libraries, digitalization, Ghana Card, mobile money interoperability, digital address, e-pharmacy and in almost everything, we have performed better.



"These are just a few that I have mentioned. Everybody could attest to the fact that the NPP has really worked hard.



“Yet, somebody [Mahama] claims we should vote for him because he has done well, have you heard this before? Imagine you’ve written an exam with somebody and you scored 70% while the person got 20% and wants to be voted into power.



"What kind of mathematics is this? How do you expect the one who scored high to be rejected? This mathematics is what I call ‘Akonfem mathematics’,” he jabbed.



During John Mahama's presidency, a controversy arose over the disappearance of guinea fowls, known locally as 'akonfem,' which had been procured by the state.



Even though Mahama has denied they were stolen, his opponents continue to use the incident to spite him in political campaigns.





This man needs to grow up. The office he occupies demands a minimum amount of dignity that he hasn't shown since he assumed it. Always taunting others as if he's at a kindergarten playground. Very unbecoming of a veep. A blinking shame. — I, Nii Moi Thompson (@Attaanii) March 30, 2024

