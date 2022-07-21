‘Your name will be written in gold if you help NPP to break the 8’ – Addai-Nimoh to Ntim

General News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

An Aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Addai-Nimoh, has urged the newly elected chairman of the party to be neutral in the performance of his duties if the latter wants to “break the 8”.



The comments of the former Member of Parliament for Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region came on the back of the ideological schisms in the political organization which makes party unity near impossible.



Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim will lead the NPP in their quest to choose a formidable flagbearer who will lead the party into the 2024 elections.



Though a first-timer as the Chairman of the party, he has ever served in the subordinate position as Vice between 2001 and 2005 in the John Agyekum Kufour administration.



Mr Ntim in December 2005 contested for the substantive position but lost to Peter Mac Manu. He again tried in 2010 in which contest he was defeated by the late Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey. In 2014, he vied for the same position but was outperformed by Paul Afoko. 2018 which was his fourth attempt was lost to Freddie Blay.



Speaking on Angel FM/TV’s Morning Show on Tuesday, Mr Addai-Nimoh urged the Mr Ntim to use his experiences as a former executive, a Vice Chairman and a four-tim

“The experiences he has gained over the period will make him come to the realization that the unity, image of the party is paramount,” Mr Addai-Nimoh said.



He further called on the chairman to do away with his biases and not align himself with any faction because that will inure to the benefit of the party and help to break the eight.



“If we are able to break the eight, In NPP’s Guinness Book of Record, it will be that the National Chairman who was able to break the eight is Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim,” the flagbearer hopeful added.