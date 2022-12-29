Your mother is my colleague – Hannah Bissiw details how she dealt with an MP who called her ‘prostitute’

Politics of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hannah Bissiw, the National Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress has detailed how she handles abusive and sexist comments from fellow politicians.



Hannah Bissiw says that instead of letting her opponents gets under his skin, she accepts their misogynistic statements and fires back by roping in their relatives with similar descriptions.



In a Joy Prime interview, Hannah Bissiw admitted being the subject of such attacks but with her experience, she knows how to navigate such situations.



She recounted an instance where a Member of Parliament described her as a prostitute during a radio programme. She explained that there was an attempt by the host to have the MP apologise and retract but she (Hannah Bissiw) protested and allowed the insult to pass.



She, however, fired back by referring to the mother and all female relations of the said MP as prostitutes.



In the view of Hannah Bissiw, gender bullies should not be entertained but rather be given a taste of their own medicine.



“I was having an interview and an honorable member called me a prostitute. He was like 'if you want me to have a discussion with someone, it shouldn’t be prostitute called Hannah Bissiw.' They wanted him to retract but I objected to it.



“He finished his submission and I was given the opportunity. After discussing the main issue, I asked the host if he knew why I didn’t want him to withdraw. I said it's true that I’m a prostitute and he knows because I work with his mom, so how can you tell the gentleman whose mom is my colleague to withdraw that statement.



“I work with his mom and his sisters are professional prostitutes because his mom trained them. His wife is a prostitute and his child was being groomed to be a prostitute. I said that the difference between me and his mom is that I gave birth to wise children but his mother gave birth to a fool like him,” she said.



Hannah Bissiw is in her second term as National Women’s Organizer of the NDC after winning the elections held on December 10, 2022 in Cape Coast.



Hannah Bissiw is a Cuban-trained veterinary officer who has in last few years dedicated her time to serving the NDC. She is also one-term Tano South MP .



