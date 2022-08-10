Your ministers can’t be that good if they took you back to IMF – Amoako Baah to Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has downplayed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s suggestion that his current crop of appointees are competent.



The president has, in recent times been asked by many to reshuffle his appointees to introduce new ideas that will help alleviate the economic challenges the country is currently facing.



Responding to this in an interview on North Star radio in Tamale, the president expressed confidence in his people, indicating that they have performed incredibly while adding that he sees no need to reshuffle them.



“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at,” President Akufo-Addo said.



But responding to this in a TV3 interview, Dr. Amoako Baah described Akufo-Addo’s government as a failure.



According to him, among other things, government wouldn’t have had to go the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout if his appointees are as competent as he is suggesting.



"I don't know what he is using as the definition for outstanding. If you are outstanding, you don't go to the IMF; If you are outstanding, you don't get nationwide strikes; you don't do that.



"That, I'm sorry, is failure. The moment you go to the IMF, it means you've surrendered; it means, 'I can't do this thing'. It means, 'I need help'; It means, 'it's out of my hands' – that's what it means," he said.



"So if they have helped you to get into a ditch, you cannot say they are outstanding at the same time when you are at IMF – I'm sorry," he added.



Dr. Amoako Baah also sought to refute the president’s suggestions that persons calling for a reshuffle are jobless.

According to him, he will never take on an appointment from the president even if it were offered, although he will not hesitate to assist with counsel if it were ever required of him.



“I’m not talking about myself because I have said it, if the president asks me for help, I will do it but if he gives me appointment, I won’t take it but if he says come and do this, I will do it,” he said.



