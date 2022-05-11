Your members come for spiritual guidance not politics - Pratt tells Methodist Bishop

General News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has fired shots at the former presiding Methodist Bishop of the Obuasi Diocese, Rev. Rev. Bosomtwe Ayensu Bosomtwe Ayensu over what is said to be the latter's scorn against former President John Dramani Mahama.



The Methodist Bishop scolded the 2020 Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, after he (Mahama) rebuked the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.



Mahama To Repeal E-Levy



Mr. Mahama stated; “On the economic front, Nana AKufo Addo and the NPP pledged to transform Ghana within 18 months, grow our economy at double digit, reduce borrowing, ensure fiscal discipline, bring down the cost of living, lower taxes and protect the public purse. They promised also to move Ghana from taxation to production. In effect, none of these has been achieved. Instead, Ghanaians have been subjected to excruciating hardship and deprivation, resulting directly from the mismanagement of the economy by a government that lacks the humility to accept responsibility and the capacity to appropriately diagnose the root causes of the challenges that have brought us here.”



He also promised to repeal the government's Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) should he become President of Ghana in 2025.



Mr. Mahama said these while delivering a public lecture at Kempinski Hotel on May 2, 2022.



Methodist Bishop Scolds Mahama



The Methodist Bishop seemingly wished Mr. Mahama doesn't win the 2024 elections to have an opportunity to repeal the E-Levy.



In response to the Ex-President's remarks, the Bishop said; "A leading opposition party says this government has been borrowing to fund projects. But it [the government] has been strategic this time to introduce this homegrown policy to build our nation. So if someone says he will repeal this law when he wins power then such a person will not even win power to abort it."



“If the E-levy is a good policy why will you abolish it? Such people can’t even do it because history keeps guiding us. Such comments usually end up as a political talk and deceit,” he added.



Pratt Replies Bishop



Kwesi Pratt Jnr., speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, berated Rev. Bosomtwe Ayensu stating his comments smacked of partisan politics.



He noted that, as a religious leader, it's very unacceptable to claim a candidate won't win elections explaining that he (Rev. Bosomtwe Ayensu) and all Pastors lead a congregation comprising people with different political affiliations.



Citing the constitution barring Chiefs from engaging in partisan politics because they serve as unifiers, he wished the Bishop had equally abstained from making such comments about the former President.



" . . If we hear that the Inspector General of Police has opened his mouth to say that we should vote for Bawumia in the next elections, what will be our reply to the Inspector General of Police? . . . if we hear the Chief Justice saying we should vote for Kofi Apraku in the elections, what will we tell the Chief Justice?" he asked.



He says Religious leaders are in similar positions as the IGP and Chief Justice.



"Those coming to worship don't come for the politics of the Priest, they come for spiritual guidance," he said.



