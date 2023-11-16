Your legacy of love remains relevant to all the lives you touched - Egypt Kudoto eulogises Dzifa Attivor

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Wednesday, November 16, 2023 marked the second anniversary of the shocking demise of the former Minister for Transport, Dzifa Aku Attivor.



Her Former Personal Assistant, Egypt Kobla Kudoto marked the day with a heartfelt and glowing eulogy, highlighting her humanity when she was alive which imparted positively on hundreds of lives.



Egypt Kudot is currently the NDC Volta Regional Vice-Chairman.



He recounted the late Dzifa Aku Attivor’s immense contribution to Ghana’s transport sector when she was the Minister for Transport as well as to the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Volta Region NDC, Volta Diaspora Caucus, Abutia (her hometown)as well as persons from all kinds of backgrounds.



Below is the full text of the eulogy the Former Special Assistant penned to his late boss





SECOND ANNIVERSARY OF THE GLORIOUS HOME CALL OF HON. MRS DZIFA AKU ATTIVOR



On this day, 15th November 2021, two years back, the world lost a sweet soul, and I lost a precious beautiful Boss.



Your passing may have taken you away from me, but it can not erase the bond that existed between the Transport Minister and her very loyal Personal Assistant.

Your legacy of love remains relevant to all the wonderful lives you touched when you were on earth. You transformed hundreds of lives: As a politician, you impacted your generation. As a mother, you touched many individuals. As a philanthropist, you brought joy to many. As a traditional leader, you were a role model to all the young people of Abutia. As Dzifa Aku Attivor, your name was a household one among the footsoldiers of the National Democratic Congress.

Dzifa the politician! Your almost seven years at the Transport Ministry were no doubt seen by many observers as the most productive period in the history of that Ministry.



When you were assigned to the Ministry as one of the most loyal appointees of the President, you sacrificed your comfort and everything to implement and realise the President's vision of making Ghana the transportation hub in West Africa.



You paid equal attention to all the sub-sectors under the Ministry, the reason we can boast of the massive improvements witnessed at our airports, seaports, lake transport, road transport services and railways.



You travelled the length and breadth of this country, ensuring our drivers' licence offices were delivering effective services, and our Intercity transport services were in great shape, so we could control the carnage on our roads.

You were the favourite of our people living in the riverine communities because you attached absolute importance to safety on the Volta Lake.



I have no doubt that phase two of the airport in your home region will receive special attention from the government of His Excellency John Mahama when he takes office in 2025.



To the team at the Transport Ministry, it was a family, and you performed your duty to perfection, as the head. The corridors and the reception of the Ministry were like a hospital's consulting rooms, where you received with open arms all who visited you at the Ministry.



To the NDC in the Volta Region, you were the mother of the Women's Wing and the favourite of the Youth Wing. No wonder the latter group referred to you as VIVA Mama!



To the Volta Diaspora Caucus, you were the indefatigable National Coordinator! You were the face of the caucus. Your love for the NDC and the caucus was exceptional and unparalleled. You always held the firm belief that victory was very much dependent on Voltarians both at home and in the diaspora. Your legacy will live on.



To the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Dzifa Attivor was the darling of the church across the country. You got President John Mahama to become an unofficial member of the church "in good standing." Apart from the Assemblies of God Church, the NDC standard-bearer attends the EP Church than any other church in Ghana.

Your contribution to the growth of the first university in the Volta Region - the EP University College - is there for all to see.

Dzifa, as a philanthropist, you established the DedeFund and used it as the platform to reach out to many vulnerable and the downtrodden in society. You adopted the cured lepers village and you took total responsibility for their upkeep.



Dzifa, as the Development Queenmother of Abutia, you supported many developmental projects in the traditional area - donating computers for ICT education, you paying fees for several disadvantaged students. You also used your office as a Minister to lobby for the award of the Juapong to Abutia road to a contractor, but for the change in government in 2017, that road would have been completed by now.



Dzifa, as a mother, you were not that sweet mother to only your three biological children - Esinam, Sena and Selorm; one could not tell the difference between your children and all those who you took care of.

Your spirit lives on, in every heart you have touched and every life you have changed, including the CURED LEPERS.



Your laughter felt like sunshine, your smile was always bright. As you were, you will always be treasured forever in our memory.



Remembering you is easy, because I do that everyday, but missing you is such a great pain that will not go away soon.



My Special Boss, my dearest sister, my reliable friend and great confidant, until that joyous day arrives, when we meet at the sound of the heavenly trumpet, continue to rest well.

Madam, hedenyui



Egypt Kobla Kudoto

Former Personal Assistant to Hon. Mrs Dzifa Aku Attivor





