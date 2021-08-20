Your kindness shines brighter than your beauty – Bawumia celebrates Samira on 41st birthday

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has showered praises on his wife, Samira Bawumia who turns 41 today, August 20, 2021.



Dr Bawumia is on a public display of affection as he wouldn’t help but tell the world how lucky he is to have the second lady as his wife.



To mark the day, he wrote: “Happy birthday to my dear wife Samira. You have been a rock for me and you continue to amaze me with all the things you do for others, especially the underprivileged.”



The second lady is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable women in the country. She was in 2017 adjudged Style Icon at Glitz Style Awards and has been a style inspiration for most women in Ghana.



Her husband has stated that her kindness shines brighter than her beauty due to her love and dedication in supporting the less privileged in the country.



“The kindness of your heart shines through even brighter than your beauty. Happy birthday, darling. I love you,” said Dr Bawumia in his message to Samira.





