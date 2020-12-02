General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Your kids will enjoy free education and return to the streets to hustle - Manasseh Azure

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Investigative Journalist

Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni says Ghanaian youth will come back to their parent’s single rooms to hustle after they have enjoyed free education.



According to him, “the interests and repayments of the misapplied and stolen billions we are borrowed are choking us. And people will attend the schools for free and go back to their parents’ single rooms to hustle for obvious reasons”.



To Manasseh, corruption in the country is a major concern which needs to talk about because it can haunt the country both poor and rich.



“Whether we talk about it or not, corruption has consequences for every one of us, including those who have insured their future generations against poverty by stealing and hoarding what belongs to all of us.”



READ FULL STATEMENT HERE



Free SHS and Corruption



Free SHS was not what brought Akufo-Addo to power. He promised Free SHS in 2008 and lost. He promised Free SHS in 2012 and lost.



In 2016, he won mainly because Ghanaians were outraged about corruption. And what has he done about the fight against corruption which he promised? Not only has he taken corruption to an absurd level, but he has undermined anti-corruption agencies like the Auditor-General.



But some people say he has brought about free SHS so we should not talk about corruption. Why not? The unbridled corruption of years of yore is what has impoverished so many people that they cannot afford decent livelihoods and pay the fees of their wards.



The interests and repayments of the misapplied and stolen billions we are borrowed are choking us. And people will attend the schools for free and go back to their parents’ single rooms to hustle for obvious reasons.



Whether we talk about it or not, corruption has consequences for every one of us, including those who have insured their future generations against poverty by stealing and hoarding what belongs to all of us.



It is possible to have implemented free SHS without corruption. Or?

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.