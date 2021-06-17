Your 'juju' won't stop me from moving you – Henry Quartey to Agbogbloshie onion sellers

Politics of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has said he will move all the onion sellers at Agbogbloshie to Adjin Kotoku despite threats to kill him through black magic also known as juju.



He told Accra-based NET 2 TV on a discussion about his ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ campaign that: “Whether they like it or not, we will move them because we have made an alternative arrangement for them”.



“I have heard they have gone to some mallam to kill me. They are kidding”, he said.



“They should tell the mallam to return to his hometown because so far as God exists, nothing will happen to Henry Quartey by the grace of God, and by July 1, 2021, we shall move them”, he said.