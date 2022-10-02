Your interest in developing the North will always be remembered – Yaa-Naa to Bawumia

Regional News of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II has assured the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia that his keen interest in seeing the North develop will always be remembered.



Yaa-Naa Abubakari Mahama II made this known while touting major major infrastructural developments the Northern Region has seen since Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia occupied the position as Vice President.



Mentioning the developmental projects in the Northern Region during a courtesy call on him at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi, Yaa Naa said, “Through your efforts, our region has seen the construction of its first interchange. This is a promise you made and as expected of you, you have delivered."



He added that “under you as a Vice President, you have also supported the President to make our region and all other four regions in our part of the country benefits of the National cake through social interventions.”



Yaa-Naa Abubakari Mahama II continued “Today, we can boast of countless infrastructure from roads, markets, factories, hospitals, schools, water and sanitation projects among others. All these were achieved through the Northern Development Authority which you were instrumental in its formulation.”



He praised the Vice President’s focus on his work and his quest not to be distracted from his goals as something worth emulating.



“Remarkably you have discharged and keep discharging your duties with great tolerance even when your opponents come after you and this proves your competence and how focused you are.”