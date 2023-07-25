Your greed is what will finish Ghana – Randy Abbey bemoans land grabbing by government officials at East Legon

General News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Host of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Dr Randy Abbey has decried what he says is the insatiable greed by persons in power who are using their position to engage in acts that threaten the nation.



During a discussion on the July 21, 2023, edition of his show, Randy Abbey shared the story about a land grabbing incident involving several government actors.



“The greed of you the political class is what will finish this country. We are nearing there. Your level of greed is what will finish this country completely,” he bemoaned.



The statement by Randy Abbey was on the back of reports that the Chief Director at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources had informed a Parliamentary Committee that the ministry and some state agencies including security agencies have been engaging the service of land guards to protect state lands.



According to Randy, an acquittance of his is currently engaged in a legal battle over his legally acquired land at East Legon-Mempeasem where some persons are allegedly using state power to take the land away from him for their private appropriation.



“It turns out that he has a large parcel of land that he has had in the East Legon UPSA area and he’s had it for about twenty years, I think it is walled but not developed yet, and even at the time he did some drainage works that cost about 200,000 Euros as far as the land is concerned.



“Then all of a sudden there is a claim that it is a state land and so the land is being taken from him. Only for him to find out that the land has been given to some state actors and they intend building a mall on it,” he revealed.



The host said his friend who had reached out to him for media coverage was in court over the matter and while the court had issued an order barring all parties from accessing the land, those seeking to take the land are working on it with the support of state security.



“And why he called me was that both parties were in court and the court had ruled that all parties should stay off the land until the determination of the matter.



"Yet, the other party with state security agencies was on the land working and he had sued for contempt and so he had called to ask for media coverage for his contempt thing. And he mentioned the names of these persons in government who were involved with the land to me.



"And his point was that even if they say its state land and they are taking it away from him an individual, if they were using it to build a school, he won’t have a problem but to the extent that it is being used to build a private thing, a mall,” he said.



Randy Abbey noted that while his friend has documents from the Lands Commission to prove his ownership, the same Lands Commission has turned around to claim that the titles are fake.







