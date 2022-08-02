Your govt is losing energy, reshuffle your ministers for fresh ideas - NPP footsoldiers to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA), a voluntary political platform geared toward promoting the interest of New Patriotic Party (NPP) party footsoldiers to consolidate the gains of the party, has called on President Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers.



Executive Secretary, of the group, Mr. Kwaku Adomako Takyi, told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM that the reshuffle was long overdue.



He posited that the constitution has the exclusive right to hire and fire, but they are appealing to him to reshuffle.



He said the call for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make changes in his government is beyond the party since several Ghanaians from different political and social divides are calling for changes.



"Since we won power in 2017, AFFA has monitored and realised that President Akufo-Addo has not made any changes. We have conducted research and discovered that Ghanaians who voted for the NPP want to change the minister. The energy with which the President started is weaning, and so they need to see new faces to bring fresh ideas into the governance system.



"In all these, the ultimate goal is to break the 8-year-jinx, and in breaking the 8, the concerns of party footsoldiers, party sympathizers and concerns of floating voters, should be addressed. The concerns point to the fact that Ghanaians need changes in the ministries, state institutions and other state bodies.



"We are not saying the current ministers, deputies and CEOs have underperformed… Even in football, there are changes. Ghanaians are not happy, and it would be proper for us to reshuffle to bring new persons with fresh ideas to help manage the affairs,” he said.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



Watch the latest GhanaWeb Special below:







Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:







Watch the latest episode of People & Places below:



