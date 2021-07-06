Your government is moving ‘anti-clockwise’ – NDC Youth to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The National Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has metaphorically described the Akufo-Addo-led government as being one moving “anti-clockwise”.



They say the administration of President Akufo-Addo has in its five years in government undone all the progress that was handed them by previous governments.



In a petition to the President, the NDC youth said Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians on all the things he promised while he was on the campaign platform.



“It is heart wrenching to state that your government has so far delivered the antithesis of almost all what you promised Ghanaians. It cannot be gainsaid that if you objectively and sincerely looked back, reflect on the state of the country bequeathed to you and what you have done with it in five years, you have eroded almost all the strides our country have made. If our country was a clock, you have rolled it anti-clockwise”, the petition reads in parts.



They say issues of corruption, unemployment, nepotism, cronyism and insecurity among other things, have increased unimaginably, under the watch of the president.



They are thus calling on the president together with his entire government to agree with them that the country needs fixing.



The NDC Youth led a demonstration dubbed #MarchForJustice earlier today to protest what they describe as “dictatorship” in the country demanding justice for “the killing of innocent Ghanaians”.



As part of the demonstration, a petition to the President was presented at the Jubilee House and another to the Speaker of Parliament.