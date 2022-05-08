Your government hates transparency - Clement Apaak tells Bawumia

Politics of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has taken a swipe at Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, over the latter’s comment that ‘corrupt people hate transparency’.



Although he admitted that his assertion was true, the lawmaker posited that the Vice President failed to be objective in his analysis.



To him, the second gentleman of the land should have told Ghanaians that the current government led by President Akufo-Addo hates transparency and makes the fight against corruption difficult.



The Vice President, who was speaking at the 2022 edition of the Annual Conference of the Institute of Internal Auditors (Ghana) in Accra on Thursday, May 5, 2022 emphasized that government is “very, very committed” to the fight against corruption, and will continue to infuse digitalization into the operations of state institutions to ensure more transparency.



At the event, he said corrupt people hate transparency since it is the vaccine against corruption.



“Building strong institutions means putting in place the right systems and practices that ensure transparency and bring about efficiency. With this, although corruption may remain a chronic disease, transparency will be its vaccine to reduce the rate of spread. As the saying goes, our biggest disease is corruption and the vaccine is transparency. Corrupt people hate transparency,” he indicated.



Reacting to the position taken by the Vice President, Clement Apaak noted that the current government is not transparent and not interested in fighting corruption.



"According to Bawumia, corrupt people hate transparency, true. I put it to him that corrupt governments are formed by corrupt people. His government hates transparency, so his government is corrupt,” he said.



The MP insisted that the government must be candid with Ghanaians to tell us the truth they have failed in the fight against corruption.