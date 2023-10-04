Your future is being mortgaged; rise and fight – Asiedu Nketiah tells Ghanaian youth

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The chairman of the largest opposition political party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has called on the youth of Ghana to rise and fight for their future.



He says it’s the responsibility of the youth to call for accountability from the people they elect to lead them.



Asiedu Nketiah believes that if the youth do not take the mantle from the older generation, they will be left with a mess of a country.



He was speaking to Accra-based Joy News when he made this known.



The Chairman of the NDC said he will be present at the occupy BoG demonstration to register his displeasure at how the finances of the country are run by the people who have been entrusted with power.



“This demonstration is more for the youth because it is their future that is being mortgaged. We are getting to our seventies, and very soon we will all be gone.



"But if you mess up, you’ll accumulate debt, you mess up the assets of the nation, and you leave, you are handing over a messed future for the youth. That is why we are calling on the youth to rise and defend their future,” he said.