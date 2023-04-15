Your ‘false hopes’ to Ghanaians becoming too much – Kwasi Pratt berates government

General News of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has berated the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for its persistent failure to honor promises it made to Ghanaians.



According to him, the government continues to make promises to Ghanaians, giving them false hope that the current economic hardship will soon be over without any proper analysis.



Pratt Jnr, who was reacting to claims by pro-government communicators the $3 billion bailout Ghana is seeking from the IMF will soon be approved and result in economy rebounding, said that the government has given timelines in the past which did not materialise.



“We’ve on many occasions been told that they were just about to clinch a deal and nothing come out of it. I’m hearing all kinds of promises, indeed weird promises... we just keep raising hopes and dashing hopes all the time.



“Look, a few days after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has substantially cut production, now the government is telling us to expect petroleum prices to dip.



“We are being told that if we clinch this deal as being suggested in May, the high cost of living is likely to come down. How is that possible? The price of kenkey will come down? The price of fish should come down?” he said on Good Morning Ghana



