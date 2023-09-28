Your failure to solve internal challenges will be dire – Asah Asante to NPP

Politics of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana-Legon, Dr. Asah Asante has cautioned the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) against failing to solve its internal political issues.



This follows Mr. Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the NPP effective September 25, 2023 and his decision to contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.



His announcement comes after he withdrew from the NPP’s flag bearer race citing alleged intimidation and abuse of his supporters among others.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Naa Dedei Tettey, the senior political science lecturer stated that failure for the party to fix the challenges could be detrimental to the party.



“He came out with a number of grievances and it tells you as a student of politics all is not well. Except that people will shelve the issue under the carpet. If there is a problem and you pretend that there is no problem, the reality will dawn on you one day. That day it will be very difficult to find a solution to the problem.



“They are bound to the problems but when they do come you have the requisite institutions alive to deal with them. That is why we have the Council of Elders and you have all the party organs. This is what we call in political science the institutions. When they are there they deal with these problems head-on,” Dr. Asante advised.



Background



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged its members who supported former Flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, to continue supporting the NPP to win the upcoming 2024 general election.



“To all party faithful who were hitherto supporting Mr Alan Kyerematen by virtue of his membership of the party, though it is disappointing and distressing, we urge you to continue supporting the party in our to break the 8. Together we shall overcome challenges and together we shall achieve success.



“We urge all party faithful to remain committed, dedicated and resolute in the ongoing voters registration exercise. We shouldn’t lose focus, together we shall preserve and together we shall succeed. Indeed, we are the NPP and the elephant is our winning symbol,” General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua said at a press conference in Accra.



Mr Alan Kyerematen, a long-standing member of the party on Monday, 25th September 2023 announced his resignation from the party to contest the 2024 Presidential election as an independent candidate.