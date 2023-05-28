Your election testament to your distinguished, stellar sacrifices on your political journey – FoD-GH to Bagbin

General News of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Policy think tank Friends of Democracy Ghana (FoD-GH) has lauded Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin on his election as the new head of the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP).



In a statement issued on Friday, 26 May 2023 and co-signed by its Secretary, Awudu Ishaq and its Convener Abubakari Koti Bitis, the policy think tank described Speaker Bagbin’s election as no “mean acknowledgement” of his “individual record and contribution to parliamentary practice and democracy.”



“We at the Friends of Democracy Ghana are enjoined to join the multitudes of other individuals and organisations to congratulate you for this feat and to encourage you to discharge the mandate bestowed on you with the same energy, focus, commitment and dedication that you have always approached everything that you set your sights on in both private and public life,” the Policy think tank stated.



It added: “There is no gainsaying that this honour and recognition by the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments is testament to your distinguished and stellar sacrifices in your political journey of over three decades today.”



Speaker Bagbin is the new head of the CoSAP.



He takes over from the outgoing Speaker of Nigeria's house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.