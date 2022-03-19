Your election promises on the economy makes no sense now - NDC MP ‘blasts’ Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

NDC flays Akufo-Addo,Bawumia with 2016 promises on economy



Ghanaians lament increase cost of living



Government blames downturn of economy on Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine crisis



Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has lambasted the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, over the recent economic crisis being experienced.



According to him, the economy is in a serious crisis which requires the president to come to terms with reality.



Mr. Pelpuo, in a tweet, said Akufo-Addo’s campaign promises of salvaging the economy when he becomes President make no sense now.



He urged the president to swallow his pride and talk to former President John Dramani Mahama suggestively to seek counsel on how to return the economy back to the path of progress.



He further stressed that the answer to resolving the economic challenge was not the much-touted E-Levy by the government.



“Our economy is in serious crisis. To address it, drown your pride and talk to John Mahama. Come to the reality. Your electoral rhetoric of unrealistic promises are of no sense to the economy. Too many unproductive investments killing your fiscal space. Answer is not on E levy,” he said.



The economy in recent times has witnessed a downward spiral.



Many economists have cited the depreciating Cedi, increase in fuel prices and general cost of living as pointers to this claim.



Some analysts have asked the government to seek an IMF bailout programme however government has shot down the proposal whiles banking its hopes on the E-levy.