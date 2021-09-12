Your economic management worst in 40 years – Kwakye Ofosu tells Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 12 September 2021

• Felix Kwakye Ofosu says Akufo-Addo has done little to improve the living standards of Ghanaians



• He said, Akufo-Addo should be blamed for the retrogression of Ghana’s economy



• President Akufo-Addo had accused former President John Dramani Mahama of abysmal economic performance



Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has defended former President John Dramani Mahama’s description of the Akufo-Addo led administration of doing little to improve the living standards of Ghanaians after winning the 2016 general elections.



According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should rather be blamed for the retrogression of Ghana’s economy.



The President had earlier described the Mahama led administration as an unmitigated disaster, adding that the former President cannot lecture him [Akufo-Addo] on economic management because, during his tenure, his economic track record from 2013 to 2016 was abysmal.



Speaking on Vov radio during his tour in the Volta Region on Friday, September 10, Akufo-Addo said, “I wonder whether this statement was made tongue in cheek by the former president. When you look at the record that this political leader, who can accuse my government of mismanagement, there are a few facts that when you put on the table to compare his performance and mine, it would tell you whether what I am offering the people is economic mismanagement.”



He argued, “I wonder what words should we describe his [Mahama] stewardship of Ghana. It is an unmitigated disaster, that’s what I would call him.”



President Akufo-Addo further said, former President Mahama “is not on strong ground when he is talking about the economy. His track record, I am reluctant to use these strong words, but in normal parlance, I would say it is abysmal and, therefore, he has no lessons to give me at all in the management of the economy.”



Responding to this in an interview on Citi FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwakye Ofosu, who is also an aide to the former President said, Ghana witnessed economic growth coupled with manageable debt levels under President Mahama, adding, President Akufo-Addo has no moral right to boast of better economic management.



“Even when the President’s horrible management of the economy is exposing him, he will not listen. This is a man who doesn’t pay attention to details. The President is always talking about COVID-19 as an excuse to squander money given him. He has a huge debt to cover, and he doesn’t have money to pay his debts. He doesn’t have anything else to run this country.”



Felix Kwakye Ofosu further indicated that, President Akufo-Addo’s handling of the economy is rather the poorest in the country, at least in the last four decades.



“I don’t know where he gets the courage from to say that John Mahama cannot speak about the economy. This catastrophic management he has superintended cannot be the reason why President Mahama cannot speak about the economy. The economy Mr. Mahama left is much better than what we have now. This is the worst economic management we have had in the last 40 years, and it cannot be disputed”, he observed.