Your economic jargons do not reflect in the pocket of Ghanaians – NDC MP to govt

General News of Sunday, 12 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed says Akufo-Addo's economic jargons does not reflect the pocket of Ghanaians



• He said, Akufo-Addo should drift away from economics propaganda



• He made these comments during a radio discussion



Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, NDC Tamale Central MP, has stated that the governments constant touting of economic achievements, does not reflect in the pockets of the ordinary Ghanaian.



According to him, the Akufo-Addo led government should drift away from the economics propaganda and focus on addressing issues that are pertinent to ordinary Ghanaian but the constant touting of achievements sound like a broken record.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo speaking as a special guest of honour at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre’s (GIPC) Summit, dubbed ‘Spark up’ on Tuesday, September 7, indicated that, Ghana’s economy is one of the fastest-growing in the world.



He said the government has, since 2017, introduced measures geared towards building a resilient economy and this is evident in the positive GDP growth recorded amid the pandemic.



But the Tamale Central MP disagrees.



He explained on Citi TV’s ‘Big Issue’ that, “how much was a gallon of petrol at the time they claimed the NDC was not managing the economy very well? How about a bag of cement? It stands at GHS50 today. Even the price of a ball of kenkey has gone up. As a matter of fact, a bag of maize sells at an unprecedented amount of GHS300 today.”



“Then the government will come and add salt to injury by telling us that it has managed the economy better. The ordinary man walking in the streets is not interested in the economic jargons government keeps putting out there. Ghanaians are interested in their living conditions. Forget about the interest rate, the economy is doing well and what have you, it is of no value if it does not reflect in their pocket. The people of this country are living in hell. There is nothing to show for all the monies government has borrowed,” Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed stressed.