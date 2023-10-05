Your demonstration was a waste of time, impeach Akufo-Addo if you’re serious – GUM Leader to Minority

Politics of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The presidential candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, who is also the founder of the Life Assembly Worship Centre, has described the #OccupyBoGProtest as needless.



The controversial man of God posits that the demonstration was a waste of time.



He has rather advised the Minority Caucus in Parliament to initiate an impeachment process against President Akufo-Addo.



The reverend minister and politician opined that the president has not only underperformed and mismanaged the economy but has breached the sacred oath of office.



He challenged the Minority Caucus to exercise that constitutional duty and have the president removed from office.



He was outraged that the Bank of Ghana had made GHC 60 losses in the 2022 financial year.



He also expressed his worry over Cecilia Dapaah’s saga, saying the money that was allegedly stolen from her residence could help construct three factories to help reduce the rate of unemployment in Ghana.



“I want to use this platform of yours to say that the demonstration was needless or a waste of time. The minority should rather initiate steps to impeach the president. The various demonstrations will lead us nowhere. People have died while demonstrating since 1995. What have demonstrations given us? They have served no purpose. We need to educate Ghanaians so they will know and understand our laws. We also need to review the Constitution to ensure that our leaders who steal from the state can be prosecuted and jailed even while in office. Our parliamentarians must do better.



They were not sent to parliament to do yeah yeah or no no. They must serve Ghanaians. They have to hold the executive accountable and make sure that they protect Ghanaians and do not entertain this lawlessness. We need to educate ourselves, fight for the country, and help Ghana move forward. I also don’t think parliamentarians should be in Parliament alone. We need to review our laws and encourage our parliamentarians to work aside from their duties as MPs. We should have parliamentarians who are farmers, lawyers, or doctors and only come to parliament when necessary. We need a mindset transformation if we want Ghana to progress,” he added.



Meanwhile, he has invoked prayers, asking God to strike dead all politicians who are stealing from state resources.



According to him, such leaders do not deserve to stay alive. He said such people must die through road accidents and other strange ways.