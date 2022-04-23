Your ‘dead on arrival’ comment treated with contempt – Ablakwa 'tackles' Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over E-Levy suit

General News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Minority MPs are seeking an injunction



E-Levy passed by Majority group in Parliament



The Minority walked out of Parliament



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu, has in a response to Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s statement on the suit filed at the Supreme Court to place an injunction on the E-Levy implementation described it as "dead on arrival".



He said, the Suame MP’s comment, which is an opinion, does not have any effect on the injunction.



Explaining on Joy FM’s Midday on Friday, Ablakwa said, “the Majority Leader does not speak on behalf of the Judiciary, so I treat his comment with contempt.”



“He [Majority Leader] is not the Chief Justice and he is not the panel going to hear our case on the 4th of May, so that press conference is really an exercise in futility, which is just blowing hot air.”



He added that the e-levy implementation, ”is a war that we [Minority] are determined to wage in the interest of the Ghanaian people and most importantly to uphold the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.”



The North Tongu MP noted that the Minority Group is “taking note of all these statements and we will return to the Supreme Court shortly and draw the apex court’s attention to these contemptuous statements.”



In the injunction, Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Idrissu, and two NDC MPs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Mahama Ayariga, urged the Supreme Court to restrain Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) from its planned implementation of the Electronic Transactions Levy on May 1.



The three filed an earlier suit at the apex court challenging the passage of the e-levy bill by a one-sided parliament.



They claim the number of legislators in the chamber as of the time the bill was passed did not form a quorum as declared by the Supreme Court.



But responding to them, Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu described as dead on arrival and an exercise in futility the Minority’s application to the Supreme Court.



Speaking at a press conference by the Majority Caucus on Friday, the Suame MP said once the President assents to the Bill and its operation is not postponed by Parliament, the Bill comes into operation, hence the Minority’s application to the Supreme Court will be an exercise in futility.



He noted that the act by the Minority not to exhaust the processes and procedures in Parliament and rather seek redress in court would come back to haunt them in the future.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority has described the test run of systems to monitor and charge the electronic transaction levy as a success, and dismissed calls from the telecommunications chamber to postpone the implementation date of May 1.