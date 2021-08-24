Your cousin’s govt is the most corrupt under the 4th republic – Kwakye Ofosu 'knocks' Gabby

General News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

• Kwakye Ofosu claims the Akufo-Addo government is the most corrupt under the fourth republic



• He alleges that Gabby Otchere Darko is party to corrupt deals in the Akufo-Addo administration



• He was reacting to a comment by Gabby that NDC has no morale right to talk about corruption under the Akufo-Addo government



Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a deputy Minister of Information under the John Dramani Mahama administration has issued a sharp rebuttal to a post by Gabby Asare Otchere Darko in which he trashes the corruption record of the Akufo-Addo government.



Kwakye Ofosu in the epistle presents what he considers to be the facts as far as corruption under the Akufo-Addo and Mahama regimes are concerned.



Expectedly, the issue of Domelevo’s removal and Martin Amidu’s controversial exit as Special Prosecutor featured in the write up which is a critique of an earlier one made against the John Mahama and the NDC by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.



According to Kwakye Ofosu, never has there been a more corrupt government in the country than the one being supervised by ‘Gabby Otchere-Darko’s cousin’ - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“While Gabby’s misplaced angst is amusing, it is the delusional bubble he has ensconced himself in, that is most perplexing. The widespread belief among Ghanaians that his cousin, Akufo-Addo, helms the most corrupt government under the fourth republic is hardly the doing of President Mahama or anyone else for that matter. It is a direct product of the graft and governmental putrefaction that has been orchestrated and executed by the clannish cabal that runs the country at the moment.



“He expresses bewilderment that the NPP is unable to fend off charges of corruption emanating from the NDC, yet evidence of his cousin’s affinity for and endorsement of corruption is legion. Only weeks ago, he laughed off the serious matter of the violation and vandalization of all relevant laws governing public procurement in Ghana by his Health Minister in the Sputnik V vaccine corruption scandal.



“For more nuanced anti-corruption watchers,it is the outright war of attrition and retribution waged by President Akufo-Addo against Daniel Domelovo, whom he removed for daring to surcharge his Senior Minister over the Kroll corruption scandal and the deliberate interference in the work of Martin Amidu which led to his resignation as Special Prosecutor,that cement his legacy as the leader of Ghana’s most corrupt government ever,” parts of the statement read.



Kwakye Ofosu further alleges that Gabby Otchere-Darko is neck-deep in all corruption related issues in the Akufo-Addo government and will likely be charged in the event that NDC regains power.



“Despite the facade of being an outsider, Gabby’s centrality in the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government is the worst kept secret this side of the Sahara. It is also widely known that any accounting to be done by his cousin at the end of his tenure may involve him given that he is front and center of many of the things that have brought this government into public opprobrium.



“There will be an accounting after the torrid Akufo-Addo years end in a little over three years from now and it is understandable that Gabby would have jitters at the prospect of he and his phalanx of cousins no longer ruling the roost as they do now.”



Gabby Otchere Darko in his post questioned why the NPP would allow the NDC to accuse it of corruption.



He enumerated a number of instances where he reckons corrupt activities ensued under watch of John Dramani Mahama as President.



“It bothers me how NPP can allow the NDC to attack it on corruption when the NPP evidently does more for the people with taxpayers’ money than the NDC did under Mahama. Clearly, corruption is such an easy cane with which to whip a government whether it is supported by facts or propaganda.



“Corruption effectively means resources meant for public expenditures are going into private pockets. Surely if a government is doing more than any previous one in spending public funds on the people and their communities and also getting more in return than the previous government, then why should that ruling party allow that opponent to confidently feel that corruption is rather the ruling party’s Achilles heel?," he added



