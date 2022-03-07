Your contribution to Ghana's development inspirational - Samira Bawumia to Ghanaians in diaspora

Diasporian News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia has congratulated Ahaspora, the organisers of the Ghana Action Forum for the successes chalked in the last decade in their bid to advance Ghana’s development globally.



According to Samira Bawumia who was the special guest of Honour at the 2022 Ghana Action Forum, she is inspired that the group has dedicated its time and respurces to contributing significantly to entrepreneurship development in Ghana and wished for more successes for them in the coming years.



Samira Bawumia made these remarks while addressing the audience at the ‘Ghana Action Forum’ on Thursday, March 3, 2022.



“Congratulations on ten years of work to bridge the diaspora and indeed ten years for any organization is remarkable and worth celebrating and I wish you continued success in the years to come.



“It is inspiring to see that many of you in this room are contributing significantly to entrepreneurship to our nation’s development and rising to the challenges that are posed by this pandemic,” she stated.



She also stated that the current administration under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has put in proper measures in creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.



“I know that the coming in of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement also brings us a lot of opportunities. And so this is an area that we all have to look at. This will create the largest free trade area in the world. So the opportunities are immense.



“The AfCFTA will play a vital role in aiding countries establish trade partnerships, thereby facilitating the establishment of businesses across borders on the continent. I encourage all Ghanaians in the diaspora to take advantage of this to bring investment into the country,” Samira Bawumia told the audience.



Founder of Ahaspora, Christabel E. Dadzie also added that“This is how and why we are here today - to ensure that in our own small way, in our own small corner we put a stamp on our world by contributing to make Ghana a better place, together with all the different stakeholders in our country - political, economic, social, religious - remembering that there is definitely a place for each of us to make a difference.”



The Ghana Action Forum which is part of Ahaspora’s 10 years anniversary was put together in partnership with Ghana Diaspora Public Affairs Collective (GHPAC), the USA, and The Diaspora Drive, Ghana/ UK hosts ‘Ghana Action Forum’.