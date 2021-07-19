Your contribution for NPP to break the 8 critical – Farouk Aliu Mahama rallies TESCON

Politics of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has underscored the significance of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in breaking the 8 during the 2024 elections.



He noted that members of the association will hold key roles in ensuring that the NPP decisively wins the polls to retain power, describing them as important pillars to this noble exercise.



Speaking at the handing over and swearing-in ceremony of new executives of the TESCON at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), the son of the Former Vice President reminded them of their critical roles in played in the past and future NPP administrations.



“TESCON owes it a duty to ensure that the youth of the party are positioned well and will be a main pillar that will drive us to breaking the 8. I have been part and parcel of TESCON and engaging them at Legon and other tertiary institutions. We must appreciate the hard work TESCON plays and the critical role for the future of the NPP. We have a herculean task and breaking the 8 requires recognition among ourselves. The party is not for one person because we have seen presidents go and others come. We the youth should prepare our minds and be part of the decision-making process so that breaking the 8 will not just be a cliché but a reality”, he advised.



The lawmaker also used the opportunity to challenge the youth pursue their dreams and not be drawn back by challenges.



He reminded them of youthful appointees in the current administration who started their political journey as TESCON members and as a result of hard work and determination are enjoying the fruit of their labour.



“Ensure that what you have set out to achieve becomes a reality despite the impediments that will come your way. If my late father who is the son of kooko seller rose to become a Vice President of Ghana what can you not achieve? Hon. Abu Jinapor, Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye, Sammi Awuku and others all aspired as TESCON members and are in enviable positions today so don’t give up”, he urged.