Your continuous absence annoys constituents – NPP Constituency chair to Adwoa Safo

Politics of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Osei Bonsu, has said that constituents are angry about Sarah Adwoa Safo’s continuous absence from Parliament.



He said members of the constituency placed a lot of trust in their Member of Parliament but she has failed to live up to expectation.



He again revealed that despite several calls and WhatsApp messages, the MP has not responded to him.



In an interview on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show, the Constituency chair said he was unhappy with the constant negative news associated with Dome Kwabenya on account of the MP’s absence.



“[Constituents] are disgruntled. They are disappointed considering the honour and trust reposed in her. Today if you hear any news of Dome Kwabenya, it usually concerns the absence of our MP from Parliament and that’s not what we want”, Mr. Osei Bonsu said.



According to him, the MP’s absence could hinder progress in the area.



“We want representation in Parliament that’s why we voted for her and so her absence was not good for us and at the ministry too. You can lobby for development for the constituency we don’t want to be an orphan constituency”, he spoke in the Twi dialect.



Mr. Bonsu however said despite Madam Adwoa Safo’s behaviour, the constituency wouldn’t call for her dismissal.



“We know that if you miss 15 sittings [without permission] it is automatic dismissal or you forfeit your seat. We are waiting for parliament to declare the seat vacant.”



When asked if the Constituency wishes to change Madam Adwoa Safo, he replied that “it is the decision of the Privileges Committee of Parliament that [we await] and shall work with…but for us we are not calling for her removal from parliament…we are not doing that but we know there are laws. Politics is a serious business, it is not something that you abandon for like a year and there is no correspondence.”



However, if it happens that there is a by-election and she wishes to contest we need to question her if she is done with her duties in the US, he announced.