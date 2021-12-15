Your conduct worrying NPP’s fortunes – Akomea tells over ambitious aspirants

Politics of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Managing Director for the State Transport Company (STC) Nana Akomea has lashed out at members of the New Patriotic Party who have political ambitions for flouting directives from the party’s leadership with regards to their internal elections.



According to him, it is worrying that people who have been appointed to help the President achieve his set target fr the second term of his government.



Nana Akomea is of the belief that these candidates will campaign based on the performance of the current government and therefore, it will be a shame that they will lose focus and make the government perform poorly in its second term.



“There is no problem if you have ambitions but timing and process are very important. If you don’t take your time, you’ll make it seem like you’re a power-drunk because the job you have been given is very important and if you do it well it will be of benefit to all of us.



But campaigning when you know that the bigger campaign will hinge on the performance of this government and the people will ask what you were able to do with the position given to you so rather, concentrate on the jobs you’ve been appointed to do. When you work hard and well, Ghanaians will notice that and vote for you,” he said.



He continued “but if you leave the work you have been given and whiles in Cabinet meeting when there are discussions on the e-levy you will be focused on some constituency coordinator”.



On the numerous billboards scattered across the length and breadth of the country, Nana Akomea indicated that the party should ensure that all the boards are covered.



Nana Akomea noted that the craze for power in the political party points to the fact that the NPP has not learnt lessons from past experience and that he said “is what is paining and hurting me”.



To him, if the aspirants claim not to have an idea of what is going on with the erection of billboards, it’s imperative that they call their supporters to order because what they are doing is going against the political party.