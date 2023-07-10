Your comments are always at variance with facts, common sense – Buaben Asamao told

Politics of Monday, 10 July 2023

A Private Legal Practitioner, Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini has described comments by a former Member of Parliament(MP) for Adentan and Spokesperson for the Alan Kyerematen campaign, Yaw Buaben Asamoa as always being at loggerheads with facts and common sense.



He indicates that since Dr Mahamudu Bawumia burst onto the political scene, he has invested more resources in the New Patriotic Party(NPP) than Yaw Boaben Asamoa’s candidate.



The Aide of the Vice President argues that the exodus of people from the camp of Alan Kyeremanten is a clear indication that he has never had members of the political party at heart.



His comments come on the heels of Yaw Buaben Asamoah’s calls for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to show receipts of his contribution to the NPP.



“He came into the party without contributing a pesewa to the formation of the party [and] that’s significant because it mattered that in the beginning, men were there to contribute.”



The former Adentan Member of Parliament (MP) was responding to recent claims by the Vice President that when it mattered most, those who are claiming it is their time were nowhere to be found.



Yaw Buaben’s submissions in this race are always at loggerheads with facts and common sense.



Since the demure Dr. Bawumia burst onto the political scene, he has invested more resources in this party than YB’s candidate.



The mass exodus of YB’s campaign colleagues and allies to the camp of Dr. Bawumia has one and only one reason, YB’s candidate has zero care for the party and the people working for the party and himself.