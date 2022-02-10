Your comment is disparaging, demeaning – Stammering Association blast Gabby

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Mahama accuses the govt of mismanaging the economy



Gabby Otchere-Darko mocks Mahama with a stammering analogy



Association of stammers demand an apology from Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko



The Ghana Stammering Association (GSA) has condemned lawyer Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko for his recent statement in which he referred to a stammerer in an analogy.



In a recent Twitter post, Gabby who sought to hit back at former President John Dramani Mahama for criticizing the current government alluded to an analogy.





“Listening to John Mahama preach on the economy is like hearing a stammerer (apologies to stammerers), not only boldly criticizing @sarkodie’s rap, but trying to convince music lovers that @sarkodie must learn to learn how to verbalize from him, the stutterer,” he tweeted.



But in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, GSA said it found the statement by lawyer Otchere-Darko, despite his apology, to be mocking.



“The GSA strongly condemns this act and deem it very disparaging and demeaning to PWS and the disability community as a whole. Even though Mr Otchere-Darko sought to render an apology in the same tweet, we find that rather derisive to PWS. We, therefore, entreat him to take down his tweet and offer a genuine apology to all PWS all over the nation, particularly the GSA,” the association stated.



Read the full statement below:



