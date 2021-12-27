Your boycott won’t hurt TV3 in anyway, you need them more than they need you – ASEPA to NPP

Politics of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Executive Director of Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has said that the decision to boycott TV3 Morning Show by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not affect the rating of the television station.



The New Patriotic Party has decided to boycott TV3 Morning Show due to what they say is the bias nature of one of their shows hosted by Johnnie Hughes.



They believe the presenter is a mouthpiece for the largest opposition political party National Democratic Congress (NDC) and therefore there is the need to boycott the show.



In a post shared on social media, the ASEPA boss believes that the boycott will have no telling effect on the television station and its Morning Show because the brand has been built.



He noted that it’s time focus is placed on bringing experts to discuss national issues rather than empaneling politicians who sometimes do not dissect the issues well.



His post read, "The NPP’s withdrawal from the TV3 Ghana morning show is a classic attempt to coerce the management of the station to take Johnnie Beresford Hughes off the morning show."



TV3 is one of the widely watched TV stations across the country, government communicators are very much aware of what they would be missing on by bycotting the show.



They totally understand the wide gap this boycott would create in their reach and dissemination of not only party but government information.



Unlike Peace FM's Kokrokoo show, TV3 morning show has created a much solid brand prior to this impasse, it would be very difficult for the NPP’s boycott to affect the show in any way and also just like Kokorokoo, which the NDC’s boycott did not lead to a withdrawal of the host, we expect same from TV3 to stand their grounds and not budge to this coercion.



"In any case, who even told media houses in Ghana that panelist on morning shows must necessarily be NPP or NDC?"



"Bring the experts and let whoever’s oxx is gored, live in their own fantasy that their boycott would affect a brand as solid as TV3!!!!"





