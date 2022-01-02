Your boy will go to Harvard - Kennedy Agyapong splashes GH¢3.8m on NDC man’s brilliant son

Regional News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong is paying an amount of US$84.000 annually for 7 years, to support the son of a popular NDC man in Assin Central to attend Harvard University in the United States of America.



This comes after the MP donated 1,500 pieces of cloth, 500 bags of rice, 93 boxes of oil, 315 standing hairdryers, 528 sewing machines, 30 sterilizers, 30 industrial irons, 30 cutting machines. 30 hair washing bowls, 30 embroidery machines, 30 hanging hairdryers, and 24 hand dryers to all the 15 electoral areas in his Assin Central Constituency.



Mr. Ohene Agyapong noted that education is something he cherishes so much and doesn’t discriminate based on gender, religion, or political party when helping.



The MP has awarded full scholarships including one which went to the son of Hon Asofia, a popular NDC Assemblyman for Juaso electoral area in Assin.



The young boy attended Legon Presec in Accra and scored 8A’s in the recently ended West African Secondary School Certificate Exams (WASSCE).



The philanthropic NPP MP has therefore initiated plans to acquire SAT Materials for the young boy to prepare for Harvard’s next admission and is confident the boy will deliver.



“Bring him or her, I will help; I don’t care about the party or religion or whatever,” he said.



The MP thanked President Akufo-Addo for his Free SHS vision which has made a huge difference in the lives of Assin Central kids and their parents.





