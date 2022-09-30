Your boos won't distract Akufo-Addo - Kwamena Duncan to Ghanaians

General News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has condemned the behavior of some patrons at the Global Citizen Festival towards President Nana Akufo-Addo.



During the festival which was held in Accra over the weekend, some of the attendees booed and chanted 'away' when the President appeared on stage to deliver a keynote address.



The incident has since gone viral with critics stating the treatment meted out to the president is a reflection of how the citizens feel about his administration.



Addressing the issue during "Kokrokoo" panel discussion programme on Peace FM, Kwamena Duncan argued that the president had the option not to attend the event because he had busy schedules the week ahead of the festival and was tired but ignored his fatigue to make it to the event.



The former Minister was very indignant at the crowd embarrassing the president when he had made all efforts to be present.



However, he strongly believed President Akufo-Addo is least perturbed by the boos.



"Those who did that are the ones who know why they did it. But the Akufo-Addo that we know, it isn't things like this that will distract him. For me, things like this give him energy," he stated.