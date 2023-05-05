Your attackers will face justice – IGP assures journalist attacked in Tamale

General News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare has assured the Journalist attacked at Tamale in the Northern Region, Sadiq Abubakari Gariba that his attackers will be arrested very soon.



The victim, who’s a radio show host with Dagbon Radio was attacked while hosting a live show by the region’s Former Deputy Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hardi Pagazaa, who stormed the station and started an altercation.





Earlier, the panel had been discussing issues about the Ghana National Fire Service in the region.



“What have I done to you?” the NDC member is heard saying after he barged in with another man who also shouted, “Stop mentioning his name if you don’t want to die.”



Hardi Pagazaa held the broadcaster by the neck in an attempt to drag him out of the studio resulting in a scuffle.



The incident has been roundly condemned by the Ghana Journalist Association(GJA) and many civil society organizations.





Starrfm.com.gh is reliably informed that the IGP in a telephone conversation with the victim to sympathize with him gave him the firm assurance that the police will arrest the suspects and bring them to face justice.