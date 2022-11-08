'Your appointment is phenomenal' – KTU Teachers Association to new GES boss

General News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

The Kumasi Technical University Chapter of the Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana has congratulated Dr Eric Nkansah on his appointment as the acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).



In a statement, the Kumasi Technical University Chapter said the technical university fraternity is highly elated by Dr Nkansah’s “firm disposition, conduct and positive attitude to work.”



It indicated: “Your appointment is phenomenal and historical because you are by far the youngest to have held this position.”



It urged the newly-appointed acting Director-General to “justify the role of young people in high-level leadership for national development.”



Dr Nkansah was formerly a lecturer at Kumasi Technical University.



Meanwhile, three teacher unions across the country have declared a strike action over the appointment of the Acting D-G.



They include the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).



They argue that Dr Nkansah is a banker and not a teacher and hence does not merit the position.



