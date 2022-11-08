You are here: HomeNews2022 11 08Article 1658231

General News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

'Your appointment is phenomenal' – KTU Teachers Association to new GES boss

Dr Eric Nkansah Dr Eric Nkansah

The Kumasi Technical University Chapter of the Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana has congratulated Dr Eric Nkansah on his appointment as the acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

In a statement, the Kumasi Technical University Chapter said the technical university fraternity is highly elated by Dr Nkansah’s “firm disposition, conduct and positive attitude to work.”

It indicated: “Your appointment is phenomenal and historical because you are by far the youngest to have held this position.”

It urged the newly-appointed acting Director-General to “justify the role of young people in high-level leadership for national development.”

Dr Nkansah was formerly a lecturer at Kumasi Technical University.

Meanwhile, three teacher unions across the country have declared a strike action over the appointment of the Acting D-G.

They include the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

They argue that Dr Nkansah is a banker and not a teacher and hence does not merit the position.

You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special here:

