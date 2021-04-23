Your PhD didn’t come with thinking and commonsense – Kojo Adu Asare attacks Dr. Kunbour

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

The Doctoral degree in law qualifications of former Minister of Defense, Majority Leader of Parliament and currently respected law lecturer at the University of Ghana Law School is being questioned by a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament.



“And after 3 months.. after the election, a PhD holder will come and ask such… such... you know empty questions. I think they should raise the standard to make education attractive so that those of us who never had the opportunity to go as high as them will encourage others. Because what they are doing doesn’t create that space for some of us to think that a PhD carries that much thinking.”



The following are some of the words of former NDC MP for Adenta Kojo Adu Asare in an interview re-streamed by MyNewsGh.com with Serwaa Amihere on GhOne TV, in which the former lawmaker went ballistics on his former senior colleague in parliament.



Mr. Adu Asare was reacting to a Dialogue Platform organized by Cadres of the NDC in which they proffered solution to the problems of the party.



Dr. Kunbour who is also a former Interior Minister was the guest speaker in a Tema meeting held by some members of the NDC including Goosie Tanoh at a time a similar retreat was being held by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in Ho.



The Tema forum was dubbed, ‘Securing NDC’s Future’ where he described the NDC party in its current state as ‘lame and an injured horse' and later said John Mahama was being schemed to be imposed on the party in 2024.



Reacting to the development, Hon Adu Asare who is also a former John Mahama appointee said Kunbour and the others failed to use their common sense and were irresponsible.



“They are being irresponsible. There is a party leadership clothed with the mandate to steer affairs. Common sense should have prevailed rather than doing what they are doing.” The ex Adenta MP said.



“Going to the media to pose such questions. They are populist. They don’t make sense. They don’t show leadership. They smack of insensitivity to current trends,” he added.