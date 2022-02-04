Young persons come to work at 10 AM, feign sickness and close at 1 – Sammi Awuku

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) Sammi Awuku has raised issues against the work ethics of some young people who he said are ‘lucky’ to get jobs.



He said some of these young people report to work late and leave the office earlier than the closing.



Mr. Awuku said this attitude is disheartening.



“Again the attitude of our people, you have young people who are lucky to have jobs and their attitude towards work can be disheartening.



‘You get the job and the person comes to work at 10 AM, gives you a format, I’m not too well, and then leaves. This continues and when there is redundancy would you take that elderly person in the mid 50s who comes to work 8 AM to 5 PM or the young man who comes at 10 AM or 9 AM and leaves at 4 PM? So for us, as young people let us challenge ourselves,” he said on the New Day show on TV3.



The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) further indicated that the Akufo-Addo administration is doing its bid to give the young people a brighter future by introducing job-creation initiatives.



“What I saw in 2026 is different from what I see now in 2022. In 2016 the young people felt desolated, they felt disoriented, they felt dispirited and they felt disenchanted. Today what I see is, they see that some of their colleagues have gotten jobs, they are praying and pushing that it gets to their time.



“Even though Nana Addo and his administration haven’t provided jobs for every young Ghanaians, nobody can also tell me he doesn’t know one person who hasn’t been employed under this administration.



“So you can point to one person meaning that we have made progress however because of the backlog if you had four hundred thousand people entering the job market every year calculate it from 2017 to even 2021. The five years is giving 2million young people. 2 million young people absorbing them won't be easy.



“If you go to elsewhere, the government even guaranteed a loan for young people, if you go to India it's similar when you want to go into entrepreneurship. What the Akufo-Addo administration has started with with the 1D1F, we will start seeing results of it after three or four years.



“Why because at that time you will have a whole value chain of these entities, factories that will also help curb the rural-urban migration.”