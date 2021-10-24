Young people encouraged to go into herbal plant farming

Regional News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Dr Kofi Pobi Barima, Executive Director, Centre for Plant Medicine Research, has advised young people interested in farming to consider herbal plant cultivation, describing it as a profitable venture.



He said the current increased demand for herbal products on the market made it a viable and profitable business opportunity for herbal plant farming.



Dr Barima made these remarks on the sidelines of the Centre’s tree planting exercise in five selected schools in the Akuapem ridge of the Eastern Region in preparation for the 45th-anniversary celebration.



The Centre in all planted 25 trees, thus, five trees in each of the five schools as well as presented each of the schools with 40 packs of bottled water, 10 packs of nose masks and two boxes of hand sanitisers.



The schools included Demonstration School for the Deaf, Presbyterian Senior High School, School for the Blind, Okuapeman Senior High School, and Nana Ankobeaa Takyiwaa Basic School.



The trees planted were Khaya Senegalensis (Mahogany), Chrrysophyllum Aibidum (African Star Apple) and Cassia spp. (Gold Medallion tree).



The Executive Director of the Centre said they had developed a youth in herbal medicine proposal and strategy to be implemented soon to increase their participation in herbal tree planting.



He said the Centre hoped to sensitise the youth on the health benefits and importance of herbal plants, adding that, that was the reason they decided to plant the trees in the schools.



“The essence of these tree planting in the schools is to enlighten the youth, students, on the importance of herbal plants and the need for them to plant them,” he indicated.



Madam Joyce Asare, Manager, Akuapem District Forestry Commission, advised the school authorities to see to it that the trees were well nurtured.



She commended the Centre for the initiative and called on other organisations to also join the Green Ghana agenda.



Madam Asare said trees were essential to survival as a people and called on the public to plant trees in their communities.



“The Commission is very happy to partner the Centre for Plant Medicine Research to undertake this tree planting exercise. We hope that the trees will be taken good care of by the schools,” she reiterated.



The Centre for Plant Medicine Research will be 46 years in November this year; however, the Centre will be commemorating their 45th anniversary this year 2021, since they could not do it last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.