Young man who stole employer’s money after Nana Aba’s help had been jobless 6 years after Masters

General News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Television personality Nana Aba Anamoah has given some details about the young Graduate who she helped secure a job stole GHC 100,000 from his employer.



According to her, the young man had finished his Masters and had stayed home for six years without securing a job.



Through her connections and how vibrant her pages on social media are, she was able to secure employment for the young man so he could make his family proud.



But it turned out the young man had other plans of enriching himself hence the decision to collaborate with some other work colleagues to steal cash from their employer.



The television personality said she cannot pick calls from the mother of the young man because she wanted him to succeed because his mother had made a lot of sacrifices to ensure that he gets the best in life.



“You stay unemployed for 6 years after getting your masters and then you do this? I swear I’m not angry. I’m just heartbroken because I wanted this guy to succeed for his mum’s sacrifices,” Nana Aba Anamoah said in a tweet.



Meanwhile, the business owner has since reported the thievery to the police who have started an investigation into the matter.