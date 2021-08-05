Young man stabs friend to death

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 5 August 2021

A young man by name Kwaku Agyemang has met his untimely death after his friend, only identified as Taller stabbed him on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.



The incident happened at Anhwiankwanta in the Bewkwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The deceased's body has been deposited at the Bekwai Government Hospital morgue for an autopsy to be conducted.



Speaking on the issue, mother of the deceased said his son complained of receiving ill-treatment from his 28-year-old friend (Taller) about 9:30pm.



Few minutes later, they were informed that Kwaku Agyemang had been killed.

According to an Adomonline report, the residents were thrown into a state of shock and are seeking for justice.



The suspect has however turned himself in to the police after committing the crime.



