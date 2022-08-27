Young lady captured on CCTV stealing phone at an office reception

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 27 August 2022

A young lady has been captured on CCTV in a shop in Accra stealing a mobile phone.



In a viral video shared on Twitter, on August 27, 2022, the lady who was wearing a black blouse over blue jeans entered the office space looking like she was looking for someone or something.



The office space had chairs and a front desk with no occupants at the time she entered.



But after what looked like a thorough scan of the place, she approached the front desk which had a desktop, mouse, a phone plugged into a charger, paper, pen, and other objects.



Immediately she got to the desk, she pulled the paper and pen, as if to write something, but quickly reached out to unplug the phone from the charger instead.



She was also seen switching off the phone before dropping it into her bag and hurriedly left the premises.



A voice in the background was heard lamenting how terrible an act it was for a young lady to steal from such a public place.



A female voice was heard saying “she didn’t see the camera; she didn’t know a camera was there,” in reaction to the lady’s act.



Meanwhile, Twitter users have reacted with shock over the video since it was shared.





Watch the video below:





