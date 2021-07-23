Young artists display talent at BIC Kids Junior Art Master Challenge finale

General News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: BIC

BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, has announced the winners of the first edition of the BIC® Kids Junior Art Master Challenge in Ghana.



The competition was launched earlier this year under the theme ‘My COVID Experience’ and saw the participation of 4,125 students from 30 schools across Ghana.



The winners were announced at an event held by the company at The National Theatre in Accra, Ghana.



Following the selection of 60 finalists, BIC announced two winning students: Annabel Mercy Minta from Penfield School, in the junior category; and Isaac Boamah Sarkodie Poku from The Light Academy, in the senior category.



The winning students were selected by a jury of renowned Ghanian artists and experts including Enam Bosokah – an artist who has established himself as one of Africa’s best-known ball pen artists; Sarah Tweneboa Kodua; Theophilus Peace Fenu; and Esther Ofosu. The event was also attended by ‘Safori’ of ‘House of Safori’, an established Ghanaian artist with years of experience in painting, designing and sculpturing, as well as Nii Mills, a renowned artist.



The students showcased their skills at the event using high-quality colouring products by BIC.



The winning and participating students were gifted the following:

• Winners: brand new laptops; crystal plaques; a certificate of participation; and a wide range of BIC products and goodies.

• First and second runner ups: tablets; crystal plaques; a certificate of participation; and a selection of BIC products and goodies.

• 60 finalists: a certificate of participation and a selection of BIC products and goodies.



The Senior Marketing Manager, BIC West and Central Africa, Mr Léonard Ehouabolet congratulated all students who took part in the competition and expressed BIC’s gratitude to all the selected schools for tapping into the opportunity provided by the brand and allowing their students to take part in the competition.



Expressing his delight, Mr Ehouabolet said: “The BIC® Kids Junior Art Master Challenge draws direct inspiration from the success of the BIC Art Master Africa contest, which is targeted at professional artists across Africa. Art plays a crucial role in society. BIC has long been an advocate and supporter of the arts, providing a platform for artists around the world to creatively express themselves through various art forms. We encourage the students who participated in the first edition of the BIC® Kids Junior Art Master Challenge and those who won to continue to express themselves through art and creativity to ensure practice and continuity.”



The BIC® Kids Junior Art Master Challenge was launched on the 4th of May 2021 in Ghana, targeting students from primary and junior high schools. The competition was extended to kids following the huge success of the BIC Africa Art Master with the aim of developing communities and societies through self-expression using art. The first edition of the BIC® Kids Junior Art Master was themed ‘My COVID Experience’ encouraging children to leverage art to express their feelings during the global pandemic.



The BIC ® Kids Junior Art Master Challenge saw great success across Ghana. The second edition of the competition will be announced in due course covering more schools and targeting a larger number of students, allowing them to express themselves and showcase their skills and talent.