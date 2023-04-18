Young Ghanaian bettors call out government over 'insensitive' 10% sports betting tax #SayitLoud

General News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As has been confirmed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has signed some three new bills into law.



One of those laws is a 10% tax that is to affect all earnings from digital sports related activities like betting.



However, the members of the Concerned Bettors of Ghana (CBOG) believe this is an insensitive tax.



They want the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to scrap this tax and rather pray that they continue to win more bets and use them in more productive ventures.



That way, Richard Aguda, who is the convener of the group, says that the government can then in turn tax the businesses they do from the earnings they receive on their betting wins.



GhanaWeb TV’s Etsey Atisu had a conversation with some of the young men at Dome Pillar 2 in Accra, on Say It Loud.



