YouStart initiative wishful thinking, whimsical promise – Dr Kofi Amoah

General News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government wants to create jobs through YouStart initiative



GH¢10 billion earmarked



Dr Kofi Amoah believes there’s no clear plan for funding source



Business mogul, Dr Kofi Amoah, has questioned government’s ability to get funding sources for the implementation of the ambitious YouStart initiative.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the 2022 budget presentation in November this year announced the GH¢10 billion initiative aimed at creating jobs for the youth and addressing the unemployment menace.



When asked how government intends to fund the initiative during an interview on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show, Ken Ofori-Atta on Tuesday, December 7, said there were ongoing negotiations with a private financial institution and various banks for assistance.



Reacting to comments made by the Finance Minister, Dr Kofi Amoah described them as "wishful thinking and whimsical promises" on the part of the finance minister.



He implied that the Minister’s justification for just "being in talks with banks" only shows that the initiative has no clear-cut plan for funding and implementation.



"Will the YouStart program materialize, No, why? Whimsical promises. No money, just talk; banks promised,” Dr Kofi Amoah wrote on Twitter.



“Hear him; Just like free SHS, we’ll find the money not a plan Sir, it’s a wish,” the Business mogul added.



Meanwhile, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has assured that government is fully committed to implementing the initiative.



“This is the same thing that was said, the negative language, that we can't do the (free) SHS. Where will we find the money? But these are choices of a passionate President who believes that every citizen should have his due and be able to use his God-given talent, so we should find the money to do this," he said.



See Dr Kofi Amoah's tweet below:



