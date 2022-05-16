YouStart: Government initiative kicks off in June; set to create 1M jobs for the youth

General News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

President Akufo-Addo is expected to launch the government’s biggest youth job creation programme, YouStart, in June, a Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Kumah has announced.



The YouStart initiative captured in the 2022 Annual Budget would support youth-led enterprises with soft loans of up to ¢50,000 to help start-ups and small businesses expand. With the passage of the E-Levy, the government will allocate an of ¢1bn each year to finance the programme.



Dr. John Kumah made this known when he was touting the government’s achievement at an event in the Ashanti Region town of Ejisu, a constituency he represents in Parliament. He wants the Ghanaian youth to take advantage of this opportunity.



“The e-levy has been passed and successfully implemented. The next big move is for government to address the lack of job situation for the young people. And so, in the next month ahead, His Excellency the president will launch the YouStart programme.



“The YouStart programme is a 10-billion facility in the next three years that government is aiming at creating One million jobs in the private sector by encouraging young people in the areas of creativity, innovations and helping them to determine their own future,” he added.