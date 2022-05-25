'You worked for every penny and block' - NPP MP 'celebrates' Sir John

General News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo Constituency in the Ashanti Region has celebrated the memory of the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John, a former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP.



Assafuah in a May 24 Facebook post stressed that no amount of smear can dent the image and the impact that Sir John left behind.



In the tribute titled: 'WOFA: Remembering Sir John,' he recalled Sir John's life in public service and service of the NPP, narrating how the deceased had impacted his and the lives of other young activists growing up.



"Your legacies are written on the lives you changed. The children whose school fees you paid. The mothers whose tears you wiped away. You were indeed a Sir.



"It doesn't matter how people want to place your hard-earned name in the mud, you will continue to shine.



"The Ministry of Lands has finally spoken. As we all believed you were a man of integrity and strong moral character. You worked for and earned every penny and block. Soldier on, Sir! Continue to rest in peace. Forever in our hearts," the Old Tafo MP's post said.



Sir John’s Will dominates media reportage



Sir John's Last Will and Testament have dominated media discussions since its contents were released over the weekend, showing that he had bequeathed lands located in the Achimota Forest enclave to some beneficiaries.



The outrage also stems from the fact that the disclosures come barely a week after the government issued Executive Instrument 144, declassifying portions of the Forest Reserve.



Government said it was releasing portions of the peripherals of the forest to its custodial owners, the Owoo family of Accra.



Sir John, who also served as a one-time CEO of the Forestry Commission, died two years ago of Coronavirus.



His one-time aide, Charles Owusu, has lamented how the deceased is being dragged even in death. According to him, the truth will come out after the Ministry completes its investigations into the matter.



WOFA: Remembering Sir John.



Wofa, as we all affectionately called him. The only Cocoa Krakye. The man who always remembered his roots and honoured where he came from: Sakora Woono.



Under H.E John Agyekum Kuffour, you served as the head of legal services of GNPC.



You later got appointed as acting deputy CEO of GNPC. Then you rose to become the Elephant Party's, General Secretary. It was your second bid that earned us the famous word, "AFTER GOD, FEAR DELEGATES". You got appointed as CEO of the Forestry Commission until your sudden demise.



You were not only kind, but you were patient, funny, caring and above all a leader. I remember how you use to speak to us during our young days. Of how you use to encourage us to continue working and serving the party, the people and making Ghana great.



Your legacies are written on the lives you changed. The children whose school fees you paid. The mothers whose tears you wiped away. You were indeed a Sir.



It doesn't matter how people want to place your hard-earned name in the mud, you will continue to shine. The Ministry of Lands has finally spoken. As we all believed you were a man of integrity and strong moral character. You worked for and earned every penny and block.



Soldier on, Sir! Continue to rest in peace. Forever in our hearts.

# A hero of Old Tafo.