You won’t get 30% if you run for election today – A Plus to Bawumia

7 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social activist and musician, Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus, has emphasized what he says is the disappointment of Ghanaians in Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to A Plus claimed the vice president have seen his popularity decline to the extent that he will fail to garner 30% of votes if he contests in an election.



The outspoken musician, however, noted that Dr Bawumia who is said to be nursing a presidential ambition has a bit of time to redeem himself and thus urged the vice president to work towards regrowing his dwindling popularity.



“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, come and read comments. Those commenting today are the same people who applauded you some few years ago when you were in opposition. They don't hate you. They are disappointed. Don't listen to those who say all is well. They just want your downfall; It is not. If you run for election today, you won't get 30%. Fortunately, you have a lot of time to turn things around for your own good. You are very unpopular. That's the bitter truth they won't tell you,” A Plus stated.



He made these comments on his social media page, Facebook, on February 7, 2022.



Touted as an economic wizard, Vice President Bawumia in his days in opposition gained popularity through his countless lectures on the economy of Ghana in which he pinched several holes in the governance of the erstwhile John Mahama led administration.



In an old video which has recently resurfaced on the internet, Mr Bawumia stated “we are going to build a new economy, a different economy and you will be hearing a little bit more. Because you cannot just criticize without providing alternatives and we are going to, and we have anyways.”



While interacting with the media ahead of one of his public lectures, Mr Bawumia further added that, “I am telling you it is an exciting one. I tell you what it is not; it’s not a ‘dumsor’ economy, it is not a dead goat economy, it is not a friends and family economy. It is an economy that will create jobs.”





