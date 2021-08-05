You will soon realise that NPP, NDC have failed - Sulemana Braimah to youth

Politics of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Good governance advocate and Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa(MFWA) Sulemana Braimah has said that young people who believe in the governance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) and tend to think only in terms of these two dominant parties of the Fourth Republic will soon realize that they( the parties) have failed them “irredeemably”.



The dominance of the NDC and NPP since the advent of the Fourth Republic of Ghana on January 7, 1993, has created a diehard support base of young people for both parties. These young people defend with passion the actions or inactions of these parties.



But for Mr. Braimah, the NDC and NPP have failed the youth and that realization is in the offing: “One day, at least some of the young people who are still conditioned to just think NPP or NDC, will wake up to the realization that both parties, or at least, their leaders, have failed them irredeemably,” he stressed.



Mr. Braimah’s comments come on the back of a successful #FixTheCountry protest today which saw thousands of young people express dissatisfaction with the governance of the NDC and NPP.



Mr. Braimah is a regular critic of the governance of the NDC and NPP, often arguing that they have failed to deliver and their record on pressing governance issues such as the fight against corruption and defense of press freedom are near indistinguishable.